One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

NYSE OLP opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,200.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $617,032. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

