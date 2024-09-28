Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICHR

Ichor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.