Oppenheimer Raises Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $70.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

