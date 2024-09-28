Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

