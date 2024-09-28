OSRAM Licht AG (OSAGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0438 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from OSRAM Licht’s previous dividend of $0.54.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
Shares of OSAGY opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. OSRAM Licht has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
About OSRAM Licht
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OSRAM Licht
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.