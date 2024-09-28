Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 191.38 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,788,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,193.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 172,950.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,014.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.38%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

