Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $158.03 and last traded at $159.20. 458,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 840,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.84.

Specifically, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $332,299.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,801,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,345,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $334,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,060 shares in the company, valued at $480,506,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.85, for a total transaction of $333,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,807,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,577,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

