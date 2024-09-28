PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PBCO Financial stock remained flat at $13.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. PBCO Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

