PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 0.9 %

PED stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.42 million, a P/E ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 0.58. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

