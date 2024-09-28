Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.40.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PAG opened at $162.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $179.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $155.80. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,844,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

