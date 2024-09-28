Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 130015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PFGC

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.