Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLXS opened at $136.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. Plexus has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.89.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
