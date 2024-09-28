PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

PROS stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. PROS has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $886.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

