Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 356,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,755. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
