Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 356,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,755. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

