Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $94.00 at UBS Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.