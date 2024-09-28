Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after buying an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after buying an additional 221,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $11,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

