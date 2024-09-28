Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.70 and a 52-week high of $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

