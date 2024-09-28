Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lifted by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of C$386.27 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$716,332.57. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

