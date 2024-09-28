Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Lifted by Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.51.

LUN stock opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

