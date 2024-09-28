Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Lowered by Analyst

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22).

Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $908.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.36. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

