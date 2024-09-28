Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Cut by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

CUBI opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.