QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average is $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

