Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $208.00 at TD Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $193.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

RL opened at $196.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.90. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after buying an additional 322,053 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

