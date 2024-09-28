Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

