Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:RCON opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.
About Recon Technology
