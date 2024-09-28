Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

REGN stock opened at $1,042.69 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,034.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

