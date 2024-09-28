Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $1,077.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,175.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,118.62.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,042.69 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,034.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,695,833. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,611,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

