Renee L. Wilm Sells 4,423 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of LBRDA opened at $77.74 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 166,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 184.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

