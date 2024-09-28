ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNW
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.5 %
Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.