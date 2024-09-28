ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

RNW opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

