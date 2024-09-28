Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s previous close.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $145.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 583.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

