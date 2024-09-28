Richard Mulligan Sells 150,000 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,333.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %

SANA stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SANA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

