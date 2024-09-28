Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $25.37.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.