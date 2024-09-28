Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $25.37.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.