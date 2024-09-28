Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $616.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $553.80 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

