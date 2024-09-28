Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Down 6.2 %

RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 145,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,749. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

