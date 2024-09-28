Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Down 6.2 %
RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 145,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,749. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Roscan Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roscan Gold
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.