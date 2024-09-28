RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPM International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in RPM International by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $3,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

