Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $11.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,578.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 78,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $751,349.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,970,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,362 over the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $10,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.