Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 220,866 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $1,625,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,156,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DMF opened at $7.31 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 912,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

