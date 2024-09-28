Savaria Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.79.

Savaria stock opened at C$21.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

