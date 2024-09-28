Sawai Group (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Shares Set to Split on Monday, September 30th

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.
Sawai Group Trading Up 200.0 %
SWGHF stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93.
Sawai Group Company Profile
