Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

