Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Scholastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Scholastic Stock Performance
SCHL opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
