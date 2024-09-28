Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Scholastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SCHL opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

