Scotiabank Reiterates C$25.00 Price Target for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) received a C$25.00 target price from Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

Get Savaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.20. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 1.1890411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Corporate insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.