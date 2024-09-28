SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGRO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.99) to GBX 985 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.72) to GBX 930 ($12.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 986.50 ($13.21).

The stock has a market cap of £11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,220.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 891.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 891.19. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($9.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 949 ($12.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

