Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.55 ($0.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

