Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
Shares of LON:MWE opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.69) on Thursday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.55 ($0.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.03.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
