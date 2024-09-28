Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Grows By 100.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

CHCJY stock remained flat at $14.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 887. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

