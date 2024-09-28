Short Interest in China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Grows By 100.0%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
China CITIC Bank Stock Performance
CHCJY stock remained flat at $14.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 887. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About China CITIC Bank
