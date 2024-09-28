Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 176.2%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ebara Trading Up 1.2 %
EBCOY opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Ebara has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.40.
Ebara Company Profile
