Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 176.2%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ebara Trading Up 1.2 %

EBCOY opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Ebara has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.40.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

