Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Increases By 103.2%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,395. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.80%.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

