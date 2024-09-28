Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Expands By 114.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

