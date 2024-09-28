Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 141.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.