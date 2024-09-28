Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 141.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

