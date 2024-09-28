Short Interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Rises By 138.4%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the August 31st total of 495,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Gorilla Technology Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of GRRR opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.
